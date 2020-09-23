5 issues facing the Pac-12 as league gathers to vote on restarting football season

Just as it followed the Big Ten’s lead in August, the Pac-12 seems poised to lift its postponement. The Big Ten is set to begin play Oct. 24. That’s probably too ambitious for the Pac-12. But it shouldn’t be trailing too far behind.

What’s realistic? What are the possible timelines? Here are five questions and answers about the Pac-12’s imminent restart:

1. What are the most likely outcomes Thursday? The way we see it, there are three: The entire league kicks off Oct. 31; the entire league kicks off Nov. 7; or half the league kicks off Oct. 31 and the other half Nov. 7.

Halloween would be preferable in terms of building a schedule that’s comparable to those in other leagues. An Oct. 31 start — with no byes — theoretically would enable the Pac-12 to play eight games and finish on Dec. 19. As of now, the College Football Playoff is scheduled to release its final rankings on Dec. 20.

The problem with that: If teams were to begin ramped-up training Friday, they would have only five weeks to prepare for openers on Oct. 31. The consensus among coaches has been that six weeks are needed to properly prepare for games. Hence, the Nov. 7 start date, which would limit Pac-12 teams to seven games.