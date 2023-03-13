After finishing the 2022 season 5-7, capped off with the return of the Territorial Cup, the Arizona Wildcats are on to 2023 — also known as Year 3 for Jedd Fisch.

A year after loading up on offensive talent, the Wildcats used the same aggressive approach on defense, which could result in Arizona taking another step in the right direction.

As the Wildcats begin spring ball Tuesday, here's a look at newcomers who could make an impact in '23:

Justin Flowe

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Upland, California (Oregon)

The rundown: The former five-star All-American was the top-rated linebacker coming out high school in 2020. Flowe recorded 50 tackles in three seasons at Oregon and dealt with a series of injuries. Flowe was recruited by current Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at USC.

He said it: “Just do everything that I wanted to do in the past — and do it now. I just want to be a leader and everything I want to be as a linebacker.” — Flowe

Bill Norton

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Memphis, Tennessee (Georgia)

The rundown: Norton was a part of two national-championship Georgia teams the last two season and was a backup in the Bulldogs' NFL factory of a defensive line. The fifth-year Norton, who has 12 tackles in four seasons, adds experience to a growing defensive line that featured four true freshmen at times. Norton and Flowe committed to Arizona on the same day in December.

He said it: "I see what Coach Fisch has been building throughout these two years, and the improvements that have been made. So I just wanted to come be a part of this." — Norton

Orin Patu

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Seattle (Cal)

The rundown: Arizona's offensive linemen — and quarterback Jayden de Laura — are very familiar with Patu, who sacked de Laura and also had a forced fumble in Cal's win over the Wildcats in Berkeley last season. Patu is expected to have a similar role as USC graduate transfer Hunter Echols, who led the Wildcats in sacks (4.5) last season, per Nansen.

He said it: "It's just a better situation for me over here. ... Hopefully I can showcase my talents. I wasn't really let on the field that much at my old school, so I'm in a place now where I'm in a position to compete and win a Pac-12 championship." — Patu

Martell Irby

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 208 pounds

Hometown (previous school): San Diego (UCLA)

The rundown: The former running back converted to nickel back, then retired from football before the 2022 season, citing mental health concerns. Irby had 28 tackles, 5.5 stops for loss and a blocked punt in his last season at UCLA.

He said it: "He called me and said, 'Coach, I want to find a home.' I said, 'Hey, I don't have nothing (in terms of scholarships), but if you want to come here and find a role ...' He goes, 'I want to be there.' " — Nansen

Rhino Tapa'atoutai

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany High School)

The rundown: This spring could be beneficial for an incoming high school player like Tapa'atoutai. Left tackle Jordan Morgan is rehabbing an ACL injury, and right tackle Paiton Fears is out of eligibility. Two other standout tackles from the high school ranks, Raymond Pulido (the former Alabama commit) and Elijha Payne, won't arrive on campus until the summer.