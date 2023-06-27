One of the top in-state prospects for 2024 will announce his college decision in July — and the hometown Arizona Wildcats are in contention.

Elijah Rushing, a five-star edge rusher at Salpointe Catholic High School, announced on Tuesday that he will choose between Arizona, Oregon, Tennessee and Notre Dame on July 6 at 2 p.m. on 247Sports' "The College Football Recruiting Show."

The 6-6, 245-pound Rushing is rated by 247Sports.com as the top edge rusher for the 2024 recruiting class and the top prospect from Arizona; Rivals rates Rushing as a four-star prospect.

Rushing, who is the son of former Florida tight end and Steve Spurrier product George Rushing, was widely favored to land in Gainesville. Rushing's older brother, safety Cruz Rushing, was a walk-on at Florida, before transferring to Arizona on scholarship.

With the older Rushing suiting up for the Wildcats in the spring, Elijah Rushing was a frequent guest at Arizona's spring practices. Attending spring practices allowed Rushing “to learn from the coaches ... how to be a better defensive player."

“I think they’re doing a great job. (Arizona edge rushers coach Jason) Kaufusi is a development coach and he has really stepped up, and I can see that the guys are getting to do big things,” Rushing said on ESPN Tucson in April. “The program is going in the right direction, and I like the coaches who are at the helm of it.”

Last week, Rushing's Salpointe Catholic teammate, three-star defensive end Keona Wilhite, committed to the Wildcats. Wilhite is one of five in-state commits in Arizona's 17-player 2024 recruiting class. Wilhite said he's not influencing Rushing's upcoming decision.

“I want him to make his own decision. ... It would be great, yeah, but I want him to make his own decision,” Wilhite said.

If Rushing commits to Arizona, he'll become the second Lancer to pledge to the UA. Landing players from Tucson's football factory has been a tough feat for the Wildcats.

Notable Lancers Arizona whiffed on include Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), offensive linemen Matte Mele (Washington), Bruno Fina (UCLA) and Jonah Miller (Oregon), along with one-time Lancer and former Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean (Oklahoma State). Arizona also halted recruiting former UA commit Treyson Bourguet, who’s now the starting quarterback at Western Michigan.

In 2024, Arizona could have commitments from Salpointe Catholic's Rushing, Wilhite and three-star offensive lineman Luis Cordova.

“We’ve got some kids that recognize that playing at home is a special thing, too,” Salpointe Catholic head coach Eric Rogers said. “There’s nothing wrong with playing for the hometown crowd.”

Rushing told ESPN Tucson in April that he's "looking for a place that just fits who I am."