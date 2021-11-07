5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 10-3 victory over the Cal Golden Bears

3. STANDOUT BERRYHILL

Berryhill is making a strong case for the all-purpose slot on the All-Pac-12 team. He continues to impact the game in multiple ways. We mentioned the jet sweep; he carried four times for 26 yards. He tied for the team lead with five receptions (despite a drop – his first of the season), good for 43 yards. Immediately before the jet sweep, Berryhill returned Jamieson Sheahan’s 51-yard punt 25 yards to the Cal 45. After retreating to receive the long kick, Berryhill started to his right, then cut back to the left and outflanked the coverage. Earlier in the game, he made yet another tackle on a punt by Kyle Ostendorp. And the player who downed the ball on Ostendorp’s punt to the 1? That was Berryhill. He and a handful of teammates surrounded the ball as it rolled toward the goal line. Berryhill ended up touching it down from a seated position. It wasn’t because he was tired, because he never seems to get tired. Berryhill has played more snaps (558) than any UA offensive player who doesn’t play upfront, according to Pro Football Focus. He also covers and returns punts. If this is the end of the fifth-year veteran’s Arizona career, he’s going out the right way – giving it all he’s got for his hometown school.