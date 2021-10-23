5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-16 loss to the Washington Huskies

4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL

Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … Plummer’s performance wasn’t as bad as his numbers or Twitter suggested. Can he be better? Of course. But we see no reason to change starting quarterbacks again. The Plummer-Joiner combo can work. ... RB Jalen John gained only 65 yards on 19 carries, but we liked two things about his performance: (1) the subtle moves he made to avoid tacklers in the hole; and (2) the way he kept his legs churning at the end of runs. ... It might be time to give Joiner, Boobie Curry and Jalen Johnson more playing time opposite Berryhill. BJ Casteel, who’s in the lineup because of his experience, has a team-high six drops. ... OT Paiton Fears really struggled with the speed rush of Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who appears to be all the way back from his Achilles’ injury. ... MLB Jerry Roberts looked more comfortable and aggressive in his second start. Only one of his eight tackles was a solo, but he was around the ball constantly. ... It was shocking to see CB Christian Roland-Wallace getting beaten so regularly in pass coverage. Credit Washington for creating separation on that third-and-10 play in the third quarter. The Huskies ran a mesh concept. Roland-Wallace had to run around Otton, allowing Terrell Bynum to gain a step on him on his crossing route.