5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to the NAU Lumberjacks

1. QB CONUNDRUM

Or should we say another QB conundrum. Or an ongoing QB conundrum. Or a never-ending QB conundrum. Jedd Fisch is almost out of moves at this point. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him turn to Jordan McCloud for the Pac-12 opener at Oregon – where Arizona opened as a 27-point underdog – because, well, why not? McCloud provided a spark at the end of last week’s game, nearly led the Wildcats to the tying score and won’t be intimidated by Autzen Stadium with 17 Division I starts on his résumé. We described Will Plummer’s starting opportunity against NAU as a job interview, and it’s not as if he completely flopped. If you were to grade every one of his snaps – which Fisch and his staff do – most of them would go in the positive category. But he made a handful of killer mistakes that speak to his inexperience and impulsiveness. The pick-six at the end of the first half was the obvious one; Plummer locked onto Stanley Berryhill III, allowing Brady Shough to read the play, step in front of the pass and swing the game. Dropping a good enough shotgun snap on third-and-3 at the UA 46 late in the third quarter was nearly as damaging. It’s too soon to give up any of the quarterbacks, including the benched Gunner Cruz, and it might make sense for Fisch to reopen the competition after the Oregon game, when Arizona has a bye. But he needs to pick one and stick with one soon. The merry-go-round has to stop spinning at some point.