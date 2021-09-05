5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 24-16 season-opening loss to BYU

1. THE LINE ON CRUZ

Upon further review, we don’t necessarily agree with Jedd Fisch’s initial assessment that three of the four sacks Arizona allowed were the fault of the QB collective (which includes Fisch). When the Cougars brought pressure, the Wildcats’ offensive line struggled to handle it (sound familiar?). A case could be made that on at least two of the sacks, quarterback Gunner Cruz basically had no chance. Could he have recognized what was happening and gotten rid of the ball sooner? Maybe. But it wasn’t obvious on those plays. What’s also unclear is how clearly Cruz is seeing the field – and if he isn’t seeing it, what’s causing it? Since he got here, Cruz has been slow to pull the trigger at times. The consequences aren’t as grave in practice. It showed up on about half a dozen occasions against BYU. When you consider that Cruz attempted 45 passes and had more than 50 dropbacks – and was making his first career college start – that isn’t so bad. The question is whether he can improve his field vision with time and experience. It shows up in other ways besides holding the ball. In the second quarter, Cruz forced a pass to Jalen Johnson – which was nearly intercepted – when Bryce Wolma was practically uncovered on the opposite side of the field and would have had an easy touchdown. You’d like to think that the more Cruz plays, the better he’ll get at finding his second and third reads.