5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 27-10 loss to the UCLA Bruins

Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 27-10 loss at UCLA on Saturday:
1. PARSING PLUMMER
For the third year in a row, Arizona had to use an untested quarterback against UCLA. There was a difference this time, though: Unlike the previous two instances, freshman Will Plummer had no idea he’d have to play until Grant Gunnell went down with a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage. That’s a huge deal. You could tell Plummer hadn’t taken many reps with the first-string receivers. Some examples: Plummer twice threw wide of an open Brian Casteel. The first time came on third-and-6 in the second quarter. Casteel checked up near the first-down marker; Plummer thought Casteel would keep running. On third-and-4 at the UCLA 8 in the third quarter, Casteel beat his man in the end zone with an outside move. Plummer threw the ball several yards to Casteel’s left. In desperation mode late, Plummer tried to throw deep to Stanley Berryhill III. But Berryhill stopped his route, and the pass was intercepted. Finally, on the Wildcats’ last series, Plummer scrambled to his left and threw a pass toward Ma’jon Wright. Plummer thought Wright would break outside; instead, Wright broke inside. Another pick. Plummer played with a lot of heart and poise under the circumstances. A full week of practices with the ones would serve him well – assuming Gunnell is unable to return for Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
2. FAMILIAR LINE
The offensive line struggled yet again, but this was a different set of issues than the previous week against Washington. The Huskies rarely blitzed. Their pass rushers simply, and repeatedly, beat Arizona’s blockers in one-on-one matchups. UCLA sent blitzes from all different directions and disguised them exceedingly well. We counted 19 instances when the Bruins sent five or six pass rushers at Gunnell or Plummer. On the first play from scrimmage – the one that sidelined Gunnell – two linebackers came free up the middle. Neither gave any hint that he was about to blitz. Center Josh McCauley drifted to his left. By the time he realized what was happening, it was too late: Bo Calvert had a clean run at Gunnell, driving him to the turf. The Bruins blitzed cornerbacks and slot defenders often too. It created considerable confusion among Arizona’s linemen and running backs. Even veterans such as McCauley and guard Robert Congel suffered communication breakdowns. Would Gunnell have been able to mitigate some of that? Maybe. But Plummer’s mobility was actually a valuable asset when the pocket collapsed. He made several plays with his legs. No matter who the quarterback is, though, the line play must improve or the Wildcats won’t beat anyone.
3. LIMITED OPTIONS
With Arizona lacking depth at linebacker and defensive back – the latter becoming an even bigger issue with at least three players opting out over the course of the week – the Wildcats have been forced to play an inordinate number of walk-ons. They have performed admirably – especially linebacker Rourke Freeburg, who has put himself in position to earn a scholarship next year should he choose to play another season. But as we’ve stated before, that isn’t a formula for long-term success. It isn’t something Kevin Sumlin and his staff planned to do, but a variety of circumstances – including the coronavirus pandemic and some missed evaluations – have put them in this situation. The personnel issues have particularly hamstrung defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads, who hasn’t taken many chances, in part because he has limited options in the secondary. We counted at least 10 instances where Arizona sent only three rushers at UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin, who attempted just 20 passes. After an offseason disrupted by COVID-19, Rhoads has chosen to keep it simple, limit big plays and rely on repetition and technique. You get the feeling he hasn’t unleashed his entire arsenal yet – and might not at any point this season.
4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL
Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … RB Michael Wiley ran with great effort and determination between the tackles. The work he put in during the offseason to add weight and strength is paying off. ... Was Casteel a victim of bad luck on that play in the second quarter where he had the first down, then didn’t? Probably. If he had a chance to do it over again, he’d likely choose to hit the deck immediately after the catch to secure the first down. ... WR Jamarye Joiner tried to do too much after the catch on his first two receptions. Later in the game, he wisely caught the ball and immediately turned upfield. ... No UA offensive lineman was immune from breakdowns. Right tackle Paiton Fears, who had two false starts, had another rough night. ... DT Trevon Mason had an outstanding game, penetrating the backfield, holding the point and shedding blocks to make plays. He’ll get looks from NFL teams. ... DT Roy Lopez drew one holding penalty and at least one other that wasn’t called. ... LB Anthony Pandy had his best game of the season, playing much more downhill. He guessed wrong at times, but you’d rather his mistakes be born of aggression. ... Safety Rhedi Short played his best game to date, especially against the run. He continues to struggle when having to make plays in space.
5. SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN?
UA fans aren’t happy with Sumlin. Nor should they be. The Wildcats have lost 10 games in a row, and they’re underdogs at home against the Buffaloes, who are 3-0 despite an even more challenging offseason. The loss to UCLA was Arizona’s second in as many weeks by a margin of 17 points. But if you were really paying attention, the game was nothing like what happened in Seattle. Washington beat up Arizona. The game wasn’t as close as the final margin. After it appeared that Saturday’s game might be headed in that same direction, the Wildcats responded. Their defense held the Bruins to one first down in the third quarter. It forced five consecutive punts. The offense put together two drives that penetrated the UCLA 10-yard line. If Arizona hadn’t botched a field-goal attempt, it would have been a one-score game with almost 10 minutes left. Who knows what might have happened if the operation had gone smoothly? All of that serves as little consolation for a fan base that’s ready to move on. But a change isn’t imminent, and the Wildcats emerged from the locker room feeling encouraged again. As Sumlin said afterward, it’s all about belief at this point. The question is whether Arizona has enough to end its losing streak – and save Sumlin’s job in the process.
