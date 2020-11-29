5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 27-10 loss to the UCLA Bruins

Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … RB Michael Wiley ran with great effort and determination between the tackles. The work he put in during the offseason to add weight and strength is paying off. ... Was Casteel a victim of bad luck on that play in the second quarter where he had the first down, then didn’t? Probably. If he had a chance to do it over again, he’d likely choose to hit the deck immediately after the catch to secure the first down. ... WR Jamarye Joiner tried to do too much after the catch on his first two receptions. Later in the game, he wisely caught the ball and immediately turned upfield. ... No UA offensive lineman was immune from breakdowns. Right tackle Paiton Fears, who had two false starts, had another rough night. ... DT Trevon Mason had an outstanding game, penetrating the backfield, holding the point and shedding blocks to make plays. He’ll get looks from NFL teams. ... DT Roy Lopez drew one holding penalty and at least one other that wasn’t called. ... LB Anthony Pandy had his best game of the season, playing much more downhill. He guessed wrong at times, but you’d rather his mistakes be born of aggression. ... Safety Rhedi Short played his best game to date, especially against the run. He continues to struggle when having to make plays in space.