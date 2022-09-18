5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 31-28 victory over North Dakota State

Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 31-28 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday:

1. FIVE STOPS

The first 52 plays that the Bison ran gained 404 yards. The final five plays gained 3 yards. What changed? The Arizona defense took its effort and execution to a higher level when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. It started with a third-and-2 on NDSU’s penultimate possession. Linebacker Jerry Roberts flew into the backfield to meet Hunter Luepke. With Kyon Barrs holding his ground in the middle, Luepke had nowhere to go. On fourth down, Roberts and his teammates knew what was coming. NDSU inserted running QB Cole Payton, who had gained 31 yards on four carries up to that point. Payton ran left. Roberts avoided getting blocked and met him near the line of scrimmage. Barrs and Jalen Harris helped bring him down a yard short of the line to gain. On the next drive, Luepke tried to get around right end. Freshman linebacker Jacob Manu took on a block. He and safety Christian Young kept Luepke from getting outside. The two of them then pulled him down. On second down, Barrs – who almost jumped offside – beat the center into the backfield. Roberts and Christian Roland-Wallace then arrived to help tackle TaMerik Williams for a 2-yard loss. On third-and-10, NDSU tried a bubble screen to Braylon Henderson. He ran into one of his blockers. A moment later, Roberts and Hunter Echols wrapped him up. The UA defense found a way at the very end of a long, difficult night.

2. SO. MUCH. OFFENSE.

Why was it so hard? NDSU’s offense is a lot. Aside from the style the Bison play – old-school smash-mouth football – they operate out of a dizzying number of formations. We counted 33 occasions when they used two tight ends. Sometimes those plays were run out of the shotgun. Sometimes NDSU deployed a fullback in the I-formation or offset-I. Sometimes one tight end lined up in a wing position. We counted 11 occasions when the Bison used three tight ends. Twice they put two of them in wing positions – side by side. We counted two occasions when NDSU used four tight ends. The second resulted in Luepke’s second touchdown. The Bison even had both of their quarterbacks, Payton and Cam Miller, on the field together for one play. Another time they shifted from the I-formation into shotgun and ran Luepke on a direct snap. They used two fullbacks in a full-house backfield three times. UA coach Jedd Fisch compared preparing for and playing against NDSU to facing a service-academy team that runs the option. Unless they face one of those schools in a bowl game, the Wildcats won’t see another offense like this one all season. They’re undoubtedly relieved about that.

3. A LEG UP

It wouldn’t be exactly accurate to say Fisch or the media were critical of UA quarterback Jayden de Laura for not using his legs against Mississippi State. It was more along the lines of constructive criticism. Or even advice. In short: If it’s there, take it. De Laura took it and literally ran with it. His 10 rushes were a career high. Seven were passing plays that turned into scrambles. Three of them gained first downs. If the others didn’t, they accomplished one of Arizona’s biggest goals entering the game: to stay “on schedule” or “ahead of the chains.” Arizona’s average to go on third downs of 8.1 yards was higher than desired, but that number was skewed by a third-and-26 on the opening drive after an errant snap on second down. The Wildcats also faced only 11 third downs, a season low. They converted five. De Laura and Fisch talked after the game about the process of developing a relationship in real time. As we noted at the start of the week, they’re still learning each other’s tendencies. It takes time. They clearly made significant strides between Games 2 and 3.

4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL

Our notes on individual players can be found here … We dubbed safety Jaxen Turner the team’s most improved player. RB Michael Wiley belongs in that conversation. He’s gotten stronger, faster and more decisive. It was especially evident on his 9-yard run that clinched the game. ... We continue to be impressed by freshman RB Jonah Coleman. He hasn’t put up huge numbers, but he has proved to be difficult to tackle, even in tight quarters. ... Freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan still needs work as a blocker. He had at least two whiffs vs. NDSU. But late in the third quarter, McMillan pancaked a defender on a running plays, so maybe he’s starting to get it. ... LT Jordan Morgan has really improved as a pass blocker. On one play in the second quarter, he handled a stunt perfectly, gliding from one pass rusher to the other. ... Barrs had his best game of 2022. He hasn’t put up sack numbers like he did last season, but he’s second on the team with 2.5 TFLs. ... We liked the aggressiveness that Manu displayed. He might have been the one who blew the coverage on Luepke’s TD reception in the first quarter, but that’s going to happen sometimes when a team that runs the ball so well uses play-action. Manu was fearless going up against bigger, stronger, older players.

