5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-0 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes

1. THE LONGEST YARD

Would it have been a different game if Arizona had been able to score when it had first-and-goal at the 1 in the second quarter? It’s impossible to say for sure. But the tenor would have changed if the Wildcats had been up 7-6 at halftime. Here’s what we saw when we watched that sequence for a second time. After a delay to check whether Jalen John had scored (or fumbled), Jedd Fisch called for a QB sneak. Josh McCauley and Josh Baker generated a slight push, but not enough for Gunner Cruz to cross the plane. He tried the Drew Brees technique of extending the ball, to no avail. On second down, Fisch went to shotgun. Cruz flipped a short pitch to John to the left, who cut back inside and, again, landed just short. Fisch went shotgun again on third down, and John was stuffed on an inside run. We’re not huge fans of shotgun near the goal line unless you have a real running threat at quarterback. Maybe that would have been a good spot for Jamarye Joiner to take a direct snap? On fourth down, Cruz went back under center. The play was a bootleg to the right. Michael Wiley had a step on Isaiah Lewis, but Cruz didn’t pull the trigger. He instead tried to thread a pass to Alex Lines, who was well covered. Incomplete. Turnover on downs.