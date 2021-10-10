5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins

4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL

Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … We continue to marvel at RB Drake Anderson’s ability to dodge defenders in the backfield and gain positive yardage. ... Wiley was playing well before his late fumble, which resulted from a brief lapse in technique – carrying the ball too low and not quite tight enough. ... Freshman RB Stevie Rocker Jr. has proved to be a versatile weapon; he made plays vs. UCLA as a runner, receiver and blocker, the latter out of the fullback position on a pitch to Anderson. ... WR Boobie Curry continues to progress, but we’d still like to see more YAC from him. It took Berryhill a few years to develop that part of his game, and now he’s excellent at it. ... OG Donovan Laie appeared to be much healthier than earlier in the season; his mobility was vastly improved, enabling him to get to the second level. ... Fisch praised young DL Paris Shand earlier in the week, and he flashed in his handful of snaps, especially when it came to setting the edge. ... Much respect to Pandy for continuing to play hard when the game was out of reach; that’s how cultures are built. ... Props to second-year CB Treydan Stukes, who stepped in for Isaiah Rutherford (strep throat) and played extremely well. Stukes allowed only one catch in four targets. The one was a TD, but it was more a product of good play design than Stukes blatantly blowing his assignment.