5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-14 loss to San Diego State

1. IF THERE’S A WILL ...

We don’t see a difficult decision for Jedd Fisch when it comes to the quarterback position. Will Plummer is simply a better fit than Gunner Cruz for the current state of the offense. Pass protection hasn’t been great through two weeks, and injuries are becoming a concern on the left side. Plummer showed in his first extended action that he’s able to get the ball out on time. Is it always perfectly accurate? No. Does he take more chances than Cruz? Yes. But the potential benefits (big plays, not as many sacks) are greater than the costs (more interceptable passes) in our view. Cruz just isn’t processing plays fast enough at the moment. He got away with it in the opener vs. BYU, which gave up a lot of underneath throws. He couldn’t against SDSU, which muddied the picture post-snap, making Cruz hesitate. A prime example came midway through the second quarter. On second-and-13 from the UA 14-yard line, Cruz dropped to pass. The Aztecs rushed four. The pocket was relatively clean. Cruz didn’t see BJ Casteel spring open over the middle. Nor did Cruz outlet the ball to Michael Wiley in the flat. The result of the play was a sack. If you think it’s too soon to give up on Cruz, who passed for 336 yards in Week 1, note that Fisch and his staff stripped fifth-year kicker Lucas Havrisik of most of his placement duties after one off game.