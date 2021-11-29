5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-15 loss to ASU (and the 2021 season)

4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL

Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … Every UA running back had his moments this season. Drake Anderson was the best of the bunch vs. ASU. Can the Wildcats continue to work in four guys? That rotation probably needs to be tightened. ... We’re not sure why Boobie Curry played sparingly and didn’t see many targets for a four-week stretch (Washington-Utah). He rebounded late and can be an asset. But we wonder if not being featured could lead him to look elsewhere. ... Donovan Laie, who started at left guard and played left tackle in the second half, didn’t looked quite right for most of the season. He had leg injuries early and a concussion late. We doubt he was ever 100%. ... DT Trevon Mason had two of his best games – and two of his worst – over the final four weeks. He’s less effective when he doesn’t play with good pad level. To make it in the NFL, he’s going to have to prove he can do it consistently. He has the size (6-6, 305) and talent to make it. ... Reed hustled to the ball and played with a fiery spirit in his first start. He’s the favorite to start at “Will” linebacker next season (assuming that position still exists under the new defensive coordinator). ... Not only did Tyler Loop go 12 for 12 on field goals this season, his kicks were struck well; all three vs. ASU were pure. The second-year freshman looks like a future All-Pac-12 player.