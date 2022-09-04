5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-20 victory over San Diego State

Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 38-20 win at San Diego State on Saturday:

1. FEELING IT

Quarterback Jayden de Laura put up big numbers in his UA debut (299 yards, four touchdowns), but the one that stood out most requires some digging. Pro Football Focus has a stat called “percentage of pressures turned into sacks” that it assigns to every QB outing. Per PFF’s initial review of the game, de Laura was pressured 18 times. He was sacked only once for a rate of 5.6%. Only one UA quarterback had a rate in the single digits last season: Jordan McCloud vs. Oregon (5.3%). De Laura displayed an uncanny feel for where the pressure was coming from, when he needed to get rid of the ball and where it was supposed to go. Time and again, de Laura evaded or sidestepped pass rushers and got the ball out. Oftentimes, he connected with his receivers. At worst, he avoided negative plays, keeping the offense on schedule. The best example might have been the first play of Arizona’s last possession in the second quarter. Two Aztecs got into the backfield. Knowing he’d get hit, De Laura waited just long enough for Jacob Cowing to get open. Cowing gained 29 yards to kick-start a touchdown drive.

2. HOLY COWING

It didn’t take long to understand why so many big-time programs pursued Cowing in the transfer portal – and how fortunate Arizona was to land him. Cowing showed that he can beat defenders in multiple ways. On his first two touchdowns, Cowing took advantage of leverage to beat San Diego State’s Cedarious Barfield to the pylon. On the first, Cowing motioned from left to right, creating an off-coverage look that gave Cowing space. On the second, Cowing again faced off coverage and simply squatted at the line of scrimmage. Barfield hesitated for a split second, allowing Cowing to pivot away from him. The third TD showed Cowing’s skill and speed. Matched up with linebacker Michael Shawcroft, Cowing dipped inside before bursting upfield. Shawcroft had no chance. Cowing’s presence helped his teammates as well. On Tetairoa McMillan’s touchdown, Cowing ran a short hook route. Shawcroft headed his way, opening up space in the end zone for McMillan. Cowing isn’t going to put up an 8-152-3 line every week – we don’t think – but he’s going to be a tough cover for every team he faces. And the more attention he gets, the more it’ll open things up for others.

3. COMPLEMENTARY FOOTBALL

De Laura referenced conversations on the sideline between the offense and defense – each unit striving to pick up the other. It happened multiple times against SDSU. The first glaring example came when Jaxen Turner snared his first career interception in the second quarter. It came on the heels of back-to-back UA possessions that ended in giveaways. Turner credited linebacker Jerry Roberts for creating the opportunity. Why? Roberts was in the area and got his hand into receiver Brionne Penny’s sightline. Penny bobbled the ball, and Turner grabbed it. In the third quarter, after the punt mishap in the end zone and a three-and-out, SDSU had first-and-goal at the 9. The next three plays netted only 3 yards; the Aztecs had to settle for a field goal. The offense then went on an 11-play, 75-yard march bridging the third and fourth quarters that took 5:34 off the clock and resulted in a touchdown that gave Arizona a 38-20 lead. The defense then snuffed SDSU’s last gasp at a comeback. On first-and-10 from the UA 12, Paris Shand fought off a block and punched the ball out of Chance Bell’s arms for a fumble.

4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL

Our notes on individual players can be found here … Freshman RB Jonah Coleman didn’t have a run longer than 9 yards, but he showed why the staff likes him so much. Coleman displayed the ability to maneuver in tight spaces, making subtle moves to maximize runs. ... McMillan’s diving downfield catch on the ball that slipped out of de Laura’s hand was just ridiculous. McMillan was interfered with, the ball was underthrown, yet he still turned it into a 37-yard gain. ... Although he was listed as one of three co-starters, we didn’t expect Tanner McLachlan to outsnap Keyan Burnett. A Canadian who transferred from Southern Utah, McLachlan showed promise as both a receiver and blocker. ... Veteran right tackle Paiton Fears really struggled in pass protection. He improved last season but seemed to take a step backward vs. SDSU. ... Shand and Kyon Barrs each played 41 snaps, per PFF. Dion Wilson Jr. played 27. None of the big defensive tackles ever stopped hustling in the 100-degree heat. Neither did veteran DE Jalen Harris, who was around the ball a ton. ... DT Tiaoalii Savea played 21 snaps and looked more active and comfortable as the game went along. ... Freshman DE Sterling Lane II didn’t make the initial two-deep, but he played – and flashed his quickness – vs. the Aztecs. ... CB Christian Roland-Wallace had a sneaky-good game. He was targeted three times and didn’t allow a single completion.

5. A DIFFERENT CHALLENGE