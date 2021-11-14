5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-29 loss to the Utah Utes

2. PLUMMER’S PROGRESS

You wouldn’t necessarily know from his numbers, none of which were eye-popping (19 of 34, 223 yards, one TD). But UA quarterback Will Plummer continued to show signs of progress. First off, he didn’t throw an interception for the second time in three games. Not only that, PFF didn’t tag him with a single turnover-worthy play. Second, Plummer generally made sound decisions with the ball. On his TD run, he recognized that Utah was in a “zero” coverage (no safeties) and exploited it. On Arizona’s second drive, Plummer saw that Dorian Singer was uncovered on third-and-1 and flipped the ball to him for an easy first down. Two subsequent passes down the left sideline to Singer fell incomplete – but they were ready properly. Singer had one-on-one coverage with Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn. On the first one, Vaughn broke up a well-thrown ball. On the second, Singer tried to adjust to the ball, which was thrown to the inside, but couldn’t come down with it. None of which is to say Plummer was perfect. He’s still young and still learning. For example, on third-and-3 on Arizona’s second drive of the second half, Plummer tried to hit Alex Lines with a back-shoulder fade down the right sideline. Incomplete. Plummer had a much easier throw to Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route. The more opportunities Plummer gets, the better his decision-making should become.