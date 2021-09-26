5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 41-19 loss to No. 3 Oregon

1. SUNNY OUTLOOK?

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch was definitive after the game: He said Jordan McCloud is the Wildcats’ best quarterback and will remain the starter indefinitely. Considering that McCloud had just thrown five interceptions, that statement could be read as an indictment on Arizona’s QB room. In actuality, Fisch liked what he saw from McCloud for the majority of the game – the quick decisions he made, the precision with which he threw underneath routes and his athleticism as a runner. There’s no debating that the Wildcats pieced together more sustained drives with McCloud at quarterback than in any previous game (maybe since their last win in 2019). But we have some concerns. McCloud displayed questionable judgment on at least two of the interceptions – the second and the fourth – especially when you consider how much experience he has (Saturday was his 18th career start). On the rollout pass to the left that he lofted to the back of the end zone, McCloud should have realized the situation: It was second-and-11 from the 12-yard line early in the second quarter with Arizona down only 10 points. On the pass play that resulted in Bennett Williams’ pick-six – a high-degree-of-difficulty throw into a crowd – it was first-and-10 at the Oregon 44 with seven-plus minutes to play. Most likely, as ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore suggested, McCloud was trying to do too much. Arizona doesn’t need a hero right now. It just needs a competent veteran who can make smart decisions and take what’s there.