5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 41-34 loss to the USC Trojans

3. GETTING IN THE WAY

We don’t typically blame the officiating for the outcome of games, and it’d be a stretch to say it cost Arizona this one. But there were so many strange and questionable calls that we couldn’t just let it go. The tone was set on the opening drive when Rutherford was flagged for an iffy pass-interference foul. Soon after, Turner was ejected for targeting. Did he lower his head? Yes. But it was more accidental than malicious. On USC’s second touchdown, Harris clearly got held by Jalen McKenzie. It happened right near QB Kedon Slovis, in plain sight. No flag was thrown. Later in the first quarter, on a critical fourth-and-1, the line judge – who couldn’t see the ball – gave Trojans tailback Keaontay Ingram at least an extra half yard, giving USC a first down. In the second quarter, the officials picked up a flag after initially determining that Arizona guard Donovan Laie was guilty of holding – which he definitely appeared to be. Even the ESPNU announcers were complaining about the plethora of penalties – 21 in all for 230 yards. Many calls were legitimate, of course. But the officiating crew seemed to be inserting itself into the game in an unnecessary way that only served to diminish the product.