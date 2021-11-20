5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 44-18 loss to Washington State

4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL

Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … RB Michael Wiley was the best Wildcat on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 91 yards after the catch and an average depth of target of minus-0.3 yards. In other words, he turned nothing into something multiple times. ... WR Dorian Singer finally looked like a freshman. He seemed to have trouble with WSU’s long, physical defensive backs. An opportunity to learn and grow. ... Freshman guard JT Hand , making his first career start, looked like he belonged. Expect him to start at guard or center next season. ... It was a rough night for the defensive front, but it might have been LB Kenny Hebert ’s best outing as a Wildcat. He was asked to do a lot – play the run, rush, cover – and contributed in all areas. ... With MLB Jerry Roberts out for Arizona State, we suggest moving Anthony Pandy into that spot. Dante Smith looked overmatched at times vs. WSU. ... Safeties Jaydin Young and Jaxen Turner have improved over the course of the season – especially against the run – but both remain vulnerable in coverage. ASU is likely to try to exploit that as others have.

5. ON TO ASU

The outcome in Pullman was predictable. The Wildcats said all the right things leading up to the game, but it was more likely than not that they wouldn’t put together their best performance in that specific situation – in the cold, on the road, on a short week, eight days before the Territorial Cup. Fisch didn’t linger in the locker room, signaling that it was time to move on. Nothing tangible is at stake in Tempe. But you know how this goes: The tenor of the offseason can change with a victory over the Sun Devils. We believe that a handful of key players who sat out against WSU, including quarterback/receiver Jamarye Joiner and guard Donovan Laie, will return against ASU. It’s an all-hands-on-deck scenario. The Wildcats are going to throw everything into the season finale to try to get that second win – which, psychologically, counts as more than one. Do they have the manpower to pull it off? We’re not sure. The MLB situation is concerning. Arizona also lost “Viper” Christian Young to an injury of unknown severity in the third quarter. It’ll take maximum effort – and much better execution than Arizona displayed Friday night.