5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 44-27 loss to the Washington Huskies

3. PLAY THE YOUNG GUYS

It’s unclear what Arizona is playing for this season, or even how many games the Wildcats (and others) will get in. We know they’re 0-2 and have at least three more games on the schedule. This feels like the right time to let even more freshmen get more playing time. Linebacker is another problem area on the defense (to no one’s surprise, given offseason defections). We like what we’ve seen so far from freshman ’backer Derick Mourning, who has played a decent amount but has yet to start. Mourning broke up a pass against Washington and showed good instincts in zone coverage. (The Huskies were far superior to the Wildcats in this area.) He should get the majority of the snaps at “Mike” linebacker. Freshman Josh Baker played the last offensive series at center. Could he be an option at left guard if Laie were to move? Receiver Ma’jon Wright looks like a future star, displaying strong hands and run-after-the-catch ability. In his UA debut, tailback Jalen John ran with power, picked up a blitz and threw an effective block downfield. There is no eligibility cost to playing freshmen this season. Whether they appear in one game or six, it’s still tallied as a redshirt year. There’s literally nothing to lose by playing them.