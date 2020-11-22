5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 44-27 loss to the Washington Huskies

Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 44-27 loss at Washington on Saturday:
1. O-LINE PROBLEM
Our second viewing confirmed what we saw the first time around: The Arizona offensive line struggled mightily, especially in pass protection. Right tackle Paiton Fears, in particular, had a rough game, getting beaten for sacks twice in the span of three plays during the first series of the third quarter. He didn’t play thereafter. Left tackle Jordan Morgan also surrendered a sack, as did left guard Donovan Laie. The Huskies had five in all, one week after USC posted four. Grant Gunnell was visibly flustered later in the third period. We see a possible solution to the blocking issues, but it would require the coaching staff to deviate from its stated plan. Offensive line coach Kyle DeVan said during the preseason that the Wildcats weren’t cross-training much, if at all, instead practicing players at specific positions. But the best short-term fix might be to move Laie to right tackle. Laie played tackle for most of his first two seasons. He has experience on both sides. He seems more natural at tackle. He also is used to changing positions within seasons, or even games. It wouldn’t take long for him to adjust.
2. SAFETY PROBLEM
This one is more challenging, because the Wildcats don’t have as many options. Multiple safeties transferred during the offseason, leaving the position with minimal depth. Veteran Jarrius Wallace, who got banged up against USC, didn’t play against Washington. Christian Young was deemed unavailable for undisclosed reasons. Rhedi Short and Jaxen Turner again started. Both struggled in coverage, with Short in particular having a tough time. Washington’s penultimate touchdown underscored Short’s woes. On third-and-5 from the UA 20, tight end Cade Otton ran an inside route. Linebacker Derrion Clark had outside leverage and got a bump on Otton. Yet Short still let Otton get to the inside. He caught the ball and scored with relative ease. The safeties have played the run well at times, although Short has been overpowered by big backs. The group’s lack of top-end speed has been glaring. Aside from Wallace and Young – whose availability for this week’s game at UCLA is unclear – the only other scholarship option is junior-college transfer Isaiah Mays. Mays played in the fourth quarter and helped make a couple of stops against the run. He was slowed during camp because of injury. If he’s up to speed, he merits a longer look.
3. PLAY THE YOUNG GUYS
It’s unclear what Arizona is playing for this season, or even how many games the Wildcats (and others) will get in. We know they’re 0-2 and have at least three more games on the schedule. This feels like the right time to let even more freshmen get more playing time. Linebacker is another problem area on the defense (to no one’s surprise, given offseason defections). We like what we’ve seen so far from freshman ’backer Derick Mourning, who has played a decent amount but has yet to start. Mourning broke up a pass against Washington and showed good instincts in zone coverage. (The Huskies were far superior to the Wildcats in this area.) He should get the majority of the snaps at “Mike” linebacker. Freshman Josh Baker played the last offensive series at center. Could he be an option at left guard if Laie were to move? Receiver Ma’jon Wright looks like a future star, displaying strong hands and run-after-the-catch ability. In his UA debut, tailback Jalen John ran with power, picked up a blitz and threw an effective block downfield. There is no eligibility cost to playing freshmen this season. Whether they appear in one game or six, it’s still tallied as a redshirt year. There’s literally nothing to lose by playing them.
4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL
Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … Gunnell looked like a different player in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats have to hope that confidence boost carries over. ... Gunnell and receiver Brian Casteel looked out of sync. It was Casteel’s first game of 2020 after sitting out vs. USC. Casteel is a key outlet on third down, so it’s imperative that they find their timing. ... Sophomore defensive tackle Kyon Barrs plays with great hustle. Several times he could be seen chugging downfield to make plays. That effort eventually will be rewarded. ... Senior defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa gave great effort in the fourth quarter when the outcome was decided. That’s also a good sign. ... Clark played with a physical edge, but his listed weight of 202 pounds isn’t ideal for an inside linebacker. ... Senior “Will” linebacker Anthony Pandy looks tentative. He’s never had this much responsibility. You wonder if he’s trying to do too much. ... Redshirt sophomore Issaiah Johnson, who moved from defensive end to outside linebacker this season, showed good discipline and form in making two third-down stops in the fourth quarter. ... Sophomore CB Christian Roland-Wallace bounced back after a couple of mishaps against USC. His deep coverage was superb.
5. SAME YET DIFFERENT
Don’t let the final score or stats fool you; Washington dominated Arizona through three quarters. The game felt similar to other recent trips to the state of Washington, as well as the Oregon and Utah blowouts last season. It felt nothing like the opener. As Kevin Sumlin said afterward: “From last week to this week, it's the same result but a different football game.” It was the type of performance that, if repeated, could cost Sumlin his job. When you’ve presided over the longest losing streak in program history – nine games – there isn’t much margin for error, even with the financial crunch wrought by the pandemic. This wacky season never was about the Wildcats’ record but how they played. The USC game, which went down to the wire, suggested progress. The UW game, which had a 38-point margin with 11:34 to play, exposed all of Arizona’s flaws. If there’s any reason for hope it’s that the Wildcats kept fighting in the fourth quarter. Those 27 points didn’t alter the outcome, but they weren’t meaningless. Although UCLA nearly upset Oregon earlier in the day, the Bruins are beatable. Arizona defeated them last season and lost by a point at the Rose Bowl in 2018. But the Week 1 version of the Wildcats has to show up, or it’ll be another long night.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
