5 ways the Wildcats can help QB Gunner Cruz — and end their 17-game losing streak

Limiting those miscues undoubtedly was a prominent topic of conversation at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility this week. Arizona has averaged nine penalties over the past four games. That’s about double what most coaches would consider acceptable.

Fisch often says, “You have to learn how not to lose before you can learn to win.” Reducing penalties falls under that umbrella.

5. Simplify the game

This falls mainly on Fisch, the Wildcats’ offensive architect and play-caller.

While discussing the area of Cruz’s game that seems to be holding him back — his habit of holding the ball too long — Fisch talked about what Cruz is seeing when he scans the field.

In short: He’s seeing too much.

“They always say, ‘See a little, see a lot; see a lot, see nothing,’” Fisch said. “If you start trying to see everything, it just all kind of runs together.”

The coaches have told Cruz that reading two-thirds of the field is “plenty,” Fisch said. So don’t be surprised if Fisch draws up some plays that give Cruz easy reads and completions, especially early in the game.

The overarching goal, Fisch said repeatedly, is to help Cruz feel as confident and comfortable as possible. If his coaches and teammates do their jobs, it’ll be a lot easier for Cruz to do his.

