7 stats that represent the state of Arizona Wildcats football entering 2020 season

The losses to BYU (28-23) and Hawaii (45-38) felt worse than the actual margins because Arizona was a double-digit favorite in both. The UA closed as a three-point favorite in last year’s 20-17 conference-opening win over UCLA, which also happened to be Grant Gunnell’s first career start and the only time he took every snap in a game. Speaking of which …

The number(s): 44

The significance: That’s the number of passes Gunnell threw against UCLA. It’s one fewer than predecessor Khalil Tate’s career high in four seasons. Only twice in 29 career starts did Tate have 40 or more pass attempts.

The question is whether last year’s game against the Bruins is indicative of how the UA offense will operate with Gunnell behind center. At least one aspect of that contests suggests it will be.

At no point were the Bruins and Wildcats separated by more than seven points. In other words, the game script never forced UA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone into must-pass mode.

The game in which Tate attempted 45 passes — at Houston in 2018 — was a wipeout from the jump. The Wildcats trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and 31-0 at halftime. They had to alter their game plan, if not abandon it.