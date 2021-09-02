7 takeaways on Arizona's Week 1 depth chart, which features a boatload of newcomers

Now that Arizona’s Week 1 depth chart has been released, what should we make of it?
Here are seven quick takeaways on how the Wildcats stack up entering the opener against BYU on Saturday night in Las Vegas:
* The depth chart features 19 players who are new to the program – but only four true freshmen. That’s an indication that Jedd Fisch and his staff hit on most of the players they acquired via the NCAA transfer portal.
* Arizona lists three starting wide receivers and one tight end. Expect to see a lot of “12 personnel,” though – one running back, two tight ends and two wideouts. Alex Lines likely will team up with Bryce Wolma in those sets.
* Transfer Clay Markoff is listed as the fifth-string tight end. He is in actuality the first-string fullback. When he gets on the field, he’ll play in a traditional fullback role. He also will serve as a blocker on the kickoff-return team.
* Josh Baker is listed as the second-team right guard, but we expect him to be the next man up at either guard spot if a starter is unavailable – which could very well be the case in the opener.
* Newcomer Mo Diallo is listed as the second-team “Anchor,” but look for him to split time with starter JB Brown if both are healthy. Diallo also conceivably could play inside in certain situations.
* Arizona lists 12 “starters” on defense. Typically, the “Sam” and “Viper” aren’t on the field at the same time, so that accounts for the extra spot. It’s also worth noting that Don Brown has several defensive packages, including a nickel look likely will feature linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. (listed as the third-team “Will”) and cornerback Malik Hausman.
* The depth chart did not include return specialists. Fisch said Tayvian Cunningham would be the primary kick returner, with Stanley Berryhill III serving as the main punt returner. Michael Wiley also is in that mix.
We have a depth chart for @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/joAM9xHAlA— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) September 2, 2021
