7 takeaways on Arizona's Week 1 depth chart, which features a boatload of newcomers

Now that Arizona’s Week 1 depth chart has been released, what should we make of it?

Here are seven quick takeaways on how the Wildcats stack up entering the opener against BYU on Saturday night in Las Vegas:

* The depth chart features 19 players who are new to the program – but only four true freshmen. That’s an indication that Jedd Fisch and his staff hit on most of the players they acquired via the NCAA transfer portal.

* Arizona lists three starting wide receivers and one tight end. Expect to see a lot of “12 personnel,” though – one running back, two tight ends and two wideouts. Alex Lines likely will team up with Bryce Wolma in those sets.

* Transfer Clay Markoff is listed as the fifth-string tight end. He is in actuality the first-string fullback. When he gets on the field, he’ll play in a traditional fullback role. He also will serve as a blocker on the kickoff-return team.