9 losses, 9 stats: The numbers behind the Arizona Wildcats’ school-record skid

The game against the Sun Devils keeps popping up as an outlier. The key stat in that one: a minus-3 turnover ratio. (We’ll have more on turnovers shortly.)

Not only have the Wildcats been on the wrong end of yards per play seven times, the difference has been 1.5 yards or more six times. The only time it wasn’t: this year’s opener vs. USC (6.6-5.8). It’s no coincidence that’s the only game Arizona has lost by fewer than 10 points (34-30 final).

4. Takeaways

Arizona has struggled to take the ball away from its opponents since last September. The UA had two takeaways vs. Texas Tech on Sept. 14, the third straight game in which the Wildcats had two or more. At that point, through three games, they had 10.

In the 11 games since, including wins over UCLA and Colorado, Arizona has just five takeaways. The Wildcats haven’t had more than one in any game over that stretch. They’ve had none six times, including both games this season.