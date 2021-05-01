‘A dream come true’ times two: UA’s Lopez, Brightwell drafted with back-to-back picks

The Giants selected UA tailback Gary Brightwell at No. 196.

“I didn’t think this was where I would end up,” Brightwell said in a video interview posted on the Giants’ website. “But I was happy when I ended up here because it’s close to home, and I know there’s a lot of guys on the Giants that are willing to work as hard as I am.”

Brightwell grew up in Chester, Pennsylvania. He has many Giants fans in his family, although his mother, Carla Young, wasn’t among them. That changed Saturday.

“My mom is an Eagles fan,” Brightwell said. “But obviously she’s gotta be one now.”

NFL scouts hadn’t been huge fans of Arizona’s pro prospects in recent years. Only four Wildcats had been picked in the previous six drafts. Then, in about a five-minute span, half that many were selected. It was the first time more than one UA player got taken in the same draft since 2016.

Lopez became the third Arizona player to be drafted by Houston, joining Earl Mitchell (2010) and Brooks Reed (2011). Brightwell was the first Wildcat picked by the Giants since defensive back Michael Johnson in 2007. Brightwell also was the first UA offensive player to be drafted since Ka’Deem Carey in 2014.