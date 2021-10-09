A fake ref, a real fight and a wild night: Recalling the UA-UCLA prank and brawl, 10 years later

Lankow made his way toward the field during the second quarter of what was already a UA blowout. To prevent a verbal encounter, Lankow took the flip phone out of his shorts and pressed it to his ear.

“I walked by (security) and said, ‘Oh, I’ll come by and bring the Gatorade right now,’” he said.

It was almost too easy.

“I go down the ramp and once I’m on the field, I’m just stunned that I’ve made it this far and as I’m walking to the players, my friends sitting in the first row are going nuts and start cheering,” Lankow said. “They were probably drinking a little bit. I was really happy that I got onto the field, but at the same time I was like, ‘Guys, shut up; don’t get me caught here.’”

Lankow set up behind Arizona’s sideline and in front of the Zona Zoo. He stayed there for about 30 minutes, waiting for his moment.

‘Why is this bozo in a Speedo interrupting the game?’

The more Lankow waited, the more he questioned the timing of his stunt.

“It was about to be halftime and I didn’t know if I should do it in the second half and go with the players into the locker room, go with the trainers wherever they go or retreat to ZonaZoo,” he said.