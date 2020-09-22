A helping Hand: Son of 'Desert Swarm'-era offensive lineman hopes to contribute to Wildcats in 2021

Editor’s note: The Star is profiling members of the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class throughout the fall.

JT Hand was born to be an Arizona Wildcat.

His father, Bryan, played right guard at the UA during the “Desert Swarm” era of the early 1990s; His mother, Jennifer, also attended the UA. Hand’s uncle, Roger Hand, still lives in Tucson and houses his family members whenever they make the trek from Orange County, California, to Tucson for football games. Bryan Hand plans to retire here when his time as a police sergeant and high school football coach is over.

Hand, an offensive lineman who is a part of the UA’s 2021 recruiting class, says he’s been to roughly 15 games at Arizona Stadium. The Hands are regulars when the Wildcats visit Los Angeles.

“I grew up going to those games,” JT said. “I’ve been out there since I was little, and (Tucson’s) been a second home to me. … I wouldn’t say it was a pipe dream, but it was always a dream of mine (to play at Arizona). I didn’t think it’d happen, but now that it’s happening, it’s pretty crazy. Now that I’m here, it’s the best feeling ever.”

So JT Hand knows how to get to Tucson — and into the UA. The latter was a lesson his family learned the hard way.