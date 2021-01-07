'A huge day for Arizona football': Wildcats officially name Don Brown defensive coordinator

The Arizona Wildcats officially announced the hiring of Don Brown as defensive coordinator Thursday.

Brown, who spent the previous five seasons at Michigan, is arguably the most important hire of the Jedd Fisch regime. Fisch has been an offensive coach throughout his career and is expected to work mainly with that side of the ball.

"Today is a huge day for Arizona football, as we have the opportunity to welcome 'Dr. Blitz' to our football program," Fisch said in a news release. "Don Brown has coordinated the most elite defenses in all of college football, year in and year out, and today, Wildcat Nation, we get to introduce him to you as our new defensive coordinator.

"I have known Don since 2016, when we worked together, but have respected and admired him as a coach for many years prior. He is incredibly passionate and a phenomenal teacher. He brings an energy and enthusiasm to play an attacking style of defense, one in which all former and current players, football alumni and our fan base will be proud of and genuinely excited to watch on Saturdays in the fall."

Brown, 65, is a five-time nominee and a 2016 finalist for the Broyles Award, which is annually awarded to the nation's top assistant coach. Over the past decade, 29 defensive players who played under Brown have been selected in the NFL draft.