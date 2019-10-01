Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard runs after making a catch and breaks the tackle of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, right, walks through the bench area with his arm in a sling after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 24-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) defends against New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The first quarter of the NFL season is in the books after the Pittsburgh Steelers capped off Week 4 with a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and only three teams remain undefeated: San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately, not a single former Arizona Wildcat or Tucson native is on those teams, but we'll take a look at how they've performed through the first four weeks of the NFL season.
Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills
Stats: 21 tackles, 4 pass deflections
Up next: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Will Parks, S, Denver Broncos
Stats: 10 tackles
Up next: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
Brooks Reed, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Stats: 2 tackles
Up next: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans
Stats: 2 tackles
Up next: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 10 a.m.
Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 5-8,75 yards, 1 touchdown (Foles broke his clavicle in the Jags' season opener and is expected to miss a few more weeks)
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.