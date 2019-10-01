Eagles turn to run game for big victory

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard runs after making a catch and breaks the tackle of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.

The first quarter of the NFL season is in the books after the Pittsburgh Steelers capped off Week 4 with a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and only three teams remain undefeated: San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.  

Unfortunately, not a single former Arizona Wildcat or Tucson native is on those teams, but we'll take a look at how they've performed through the first four weeks of the NFL season. 

Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) defends against New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Stats: 21 tackles, 4 pass deflections

Up next: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Will Parks, S, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos defensive back Will Parks (34) celebrates a Seattle Seahawks missed field goal during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Stats: 10 tackles

Up next: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Brooks Reed, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Brooks Reed spent just one day as a free agent before signing with the Cardinals.

Stats: 2 tackles

Up next: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Stats: 2 tackles

Up next: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, right, walks through the bench area with his arm in a sling after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Stats: 5-8, 75 yards, 1 touchdown (Foles broke his clavicle in the Jags' season opener and is expected to miss a few more weeks)

Up next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 10 a.m. 

Reggie Gilbert, LB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 24-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Stats: 3 tackles

Up next: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Blake Martinez, LB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass.

Stats: 47 tackles*, 1 sack

Up next: @ Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

*Second in the NFL

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

