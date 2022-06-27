A look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 football recruiting class

The Arizona Wildcats put together one of the top recruiting classes in the Pac-12 for 2022, but the attention has been focused for the 2023 class, which has picked up steam this summer.
Here's a current look at the Wildcats' '23 class, along with their ratings courtesy of 247 Sports and Rivals' services:
Sean Brown
Position: Defensive back
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Hometown: Simi Valley, California (Simi Valley High School)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Lucas Conti
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-5
Weight: 260 pounds
Hometown: Corona, California (Centennial)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Solomon Davis
Position: Defensive back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 183 pounds
Hometown: Covina, California (Charter Oak)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Brayden Dorman
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-5
Weight: 206 pounds
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado (Vista Ridge)
Rating: Four stars (247 and Rivals)
Tylen Gonzalez
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250 pounds
Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico (Carlsbad)
Rating: Two stars (Rivals); not rated on 247
Gavin Hunter
Position: Defensive back
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii (Mililani)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Brandon Johnson
Position: Running back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Hometown: Palmdale, California (Highland)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Justin Johnson
Position: Defensive back
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Hometown: Inglewood, California (Inglewood)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Kamuela Kaaihue
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Hometown: Honolulu (Theodore Roosevelt)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Dominic Lolesio
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Hometown: Long Beach, California (Long Beach Poly)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Canyon Moses
Position: Defensive back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Hometown: Midland, Texas (Midland Legacy)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Arian Parish
Position: Defensive back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Julian Savaiinaea
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 241 pounds
Hometown: Honolulu (St. Louis)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Carter Stoutmire
Position: Defensive back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Hometown: Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
Rhino Tapaatoutai
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Hometown: Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)
Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)
