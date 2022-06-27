 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A look at the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 football recruiting class

Head coach Jedd Fisch watches his Wildcats line up for a play at the University of Arizona's Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats put together one of the top recruiting classes in the Pac-12 for 2022, but the attention has been focused for the 2023 class, which has picked up steam this summer. 

Here's a current look at the Wildcats' '23 class, along with their ratings courtesy of 247 Sports and Rivals' services: 

Sean Brown

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Hometown: Simi Valley, California (Simi Valley High School)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Lucas Conti

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-5

Weight: 260 pounds

People are also reading…

Hometown: Corona, California (Centennial)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Solomon Davis

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 183 pounds

Hometown: Covina, California (Charter Oak)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

The 247Sports.com scouting service rates Brayden Dorman as the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023 and as the best prospect in Colorado.

Brayden Dorman

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-5

Weight: 206 pounds

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado (Vista Ridge)

Rating: Four stars (247 and Rivals)

Tylen Gonzalez

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-6

Weight: 250 pounds

Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico (Carlsbad)

Rating: Two stars (Rivals); not rated on 247

Gavin Hunter, an athlete from Hawaii, committed to the Arizona Wildcats, along with three-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue. 

Gavin Hunter

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii (Mililani)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Brandon Johnson

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Palmdale, California (Highland)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Three-star safety Justin Johnson committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class on April 4, 2022. 

Justin Johnson

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Inglewood, California (Inglewood)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Kamuela Kaaihue

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown: Honolulu (Theodore Roosevelt)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Dominic Lolesio

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown: Long Beach, California (Long Beach Poly)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2023 Texas cornerback Canyon Moses. 

Canyon Moses

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Midland, Texas (Midland Legacy)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Arian Parish

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown: Katy, Texas (Katy)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Julian Savaiinaea

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 241 pounds

Hometown: Honolulu (St. Louis)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Carter Stoutmire

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown: Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Rhino Tapaatoutai

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Hometown: Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)

Rating: Three stars (247 and Rivals)

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News