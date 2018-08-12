The first two series of the Arizona Wildcats’ 115-play scrimmage Saturday night were open for media observation. Here’s a look at the lineups. Bear in mind, much of this – in particular the offensive line units – is subject to change before the Sept. 1 opener against BYU. Also, some players were unavailable because of injuries.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB Khalil Tate
- RB Gary Brightwell
- WR Shawn Poindexter
- TE Bryce Wolma
- LT Donovan Laie
- LG Tshiyombu Lukusa
- C Josh McCauley
- RG Bryson Cain
- RT Cody Creason
- WR Shun Brown
- WR Cedric Peterson
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
- DE Justin Belknap
- NT PJ Johnson
- DT Dereck Boles
- Stud Kylan Wilborn
- MLB Colin Schooler
- WLB Tony Fields II
- Spur Tristan Cooper
- CB Lorenzo Burns
- Bandit Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- FS Jarrius Wallace
- CB Azizi Hearn
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB K’Hari Lane
- RB Anthony Mariscal
- WR Drew Dixon
- TE Jamie Nunley
- LT Layth Friekh
- LG Jon Jacobs
- C Steven Bailey
- RG Michael Eletise
- RT Edgar Burrola
- WR Stanley Berryhill III
- WR Brian Casteel
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
- DE JB Brown
- NT Mykee Irving
- DT Finton Connolly
- Stud Lee Anderson III
- MLB Santino Marchiol
- WLB Anthony Pandy
- Spur Dayven Coleman
- CB Antonio Parks
- Bandit Chacho Ulloa
- FS Isaiah Hayes
- CB McKenzie Barnes
Notes: It is believed that RB J.J. Taylor was held out so he wouldn’t get banged up. … WR Tony Ellison and RB Nathan Tilford played with the first-team offense later in the scrimmage.