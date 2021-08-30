A second No. 1: Arizona DE Jalen Harris also earns right to wear coveted jersey number

The No. 1 jersey will not be the exclusive domain of receiver Stanley Berryhill.

Arizona announced Monday that a second player, defensive end Jalen Harris, has earned the right to wear No. 1. Players can wear duplicate jersey numbers in college if they play on opposite sides of the ball.

Like Berryhill, Harris is entering his fifth year as a Wildcat and has put together a sterling offseason. Nine players were in the running for the No. 1, which was to be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, workout attendance and on-field performance.

Harris has 74 tackles, including 13 stops for losses (seven sacks), in 32 career games. He had a career-high three passes defensed last season.

Harris had been wearing No. 49, the number his father, Sean, wore while starring as a linebacker at the UA in the 1990s. Jalen’s younger brother, Jason, transferred to Arizona in January. He currently wears No. 8.

Arizona opens the season Saturday against BYU in Las Vegas.

