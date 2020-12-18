AD Dave Heeke: Arizona seeking ‘leader of men’ to resurrect Wildcats football program

Other potential candidates include Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, Nevada coach Jay Norvell and Oregon co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a.

Heeke doesn’t have a specific timeline for finalizing the hire. He’d like to get it done sooner than later — especially with the roster in flux — but also doesn’t want to rush a decision he knows he can’t afford to get wrong.

“We’re going to move as quickly, as swiftly as we can,” Heeke said. “But we’ve got to be thorough and diligent. Those two things can work together.”

Heeke described the traits he’s seeking in great detail. They all fit a theme.

“First, we need someone who’s committed to the mission and the purpose of the University of Arizona and of Arizona athletics, our department. We need someone who is committed to an athlete’s total success,” Heeke said.

“We need someone who embodies the incredible ‘Bear Down’ spirit that is what this program is all about. We need someone with great integrity, great character — someone who cares deeply about their players, someone who is passionate about this job, about this university, about this athletic program, about this community, about this state — that they look at this as an incredible opportunity.