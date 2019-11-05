Former Arizona Wildcats coach Dick Tomey is set to receive a prestigious honor from the American Football Coaches Association.
Tomey, who passed away in May, will receive the AFCA’s 2020 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award. The award is given to the “individual, group or institution whose services have been outstanding in the advancement of the best interests of football.” It will be presented posthumously at the 2020 AFC Convention in Nashville, Tennessee (Jan. 12-14).
Tomey is Arizona’s all-time winningest coach, compiling a record of 95-64-4 over 14 seasons (1987-2000). The architect of the Wildcats’ “Desert Swarm” defense was honored this past weekend during UA homecoming festivities. The practice fields adjacent to the Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports Center officially were named the “Dick Tomey Practice Fields” on Friday morning.
Tomey accumulated a record of 183-145-7 over 29 seasons as the head coach at Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State. He retired from coaching after the 2011 season.
Tomey served on the AFCA Board of Trustees for 10 years and as the organization’s president in 2009.
Past winners of the Amos Alonzo Stagg Award include Marv Levy, Bobby Bowden, Bill Walsh, Hayden Fry, Joe Paterno, Tom Osborne and Bo Schembechler.