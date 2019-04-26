After a lifetime of obstacles, Arizona Wildcats’ PJ Johnson awaits his NFL opportunity

The case for Arizona WR Shawn Poindexter to be drafted

Besides defensive tackle PJ Johnson, the other Arizona Wildcat who could get drafted Friday or Saturday is receiver Shawn Poindexter. It would be quite a feat.

Poindexter left Peoria Centennial High School as a volleyball player. After relaunching his football career at Glendale Community College, Poindexter came to Arizona as an unpolished project.

After a promising end to the 2017 season, Poindexter became a big-play force for the 2018 Wildcats. He caught 42 passes for 759 yards – an 18.1-yard average – with a school-record-tying 11 touchdowns.

UA coach Kevin Sumlin has compared Poindexter to former Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds, who went from having no FBS offers out of high school to becoming a fourth-round pick of the L.A. Rams.

Reynolds is listed at 6-3, 196. Poindexter is even bigger. His position coach and pro-day quarterback, Taylor Mazzone, stated the case for why Poindexter should be drafted.

“If you want a 6-foot-5, 218-pound kid who’s eager to learn, eager to get better,” Mazzone said. “His level of play is still on the rise. He’s only been playing 4-5 years.

“His length, his body control, his catching radius (are) phenomenal. I’ve never been around a guy that can catch the low ball and the high ball as a 6-5 guy. That’s impressive. Any NFL team would love to have a guy like that.”

-Michael Lev