After a year of uncertainty, these two Wildcats decided to remain true to their school

Curry, a third-year sophomore, stuck it out through the difficult ’20 season in which the Wildcats played only five games and lost all of them. After it ended, multiple UA receivers put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

“I wanted to test the waters, because it was unpredictable, everything that was going on, new coaching staff,” Curry said. “When I talked to Coach Fisch, he laid it all out to me – what was his plan, what was his goal. I wanted to give him a chance. I bought into it. That’s why I’m here, to help turn this thing around.”

Curry and fellow receivers Stanley Berryhill III and Jamarye Joiner decided to return. Berryhill and Joiner are from Tucson, so staying at the UA meant staying home. For Curry, this spring represents a new experience.

The Houston product came to Arizona with high school teammate Grant Gunnell. They had played together for years. Gunnell transferred to Memphis in December.

“Of course I miss Grant,” Curry said. “He’s been my quarterback since junior year of high school. That’s my dog. I still talk to him every other day.

“But at the end of the day, you’ve just got to move forward. I wish him the best. Just gotta keep building chemistry with the QBs that are here now.”