The Arizona Wildcats have been night owls all football season.
Fortunately for the UA and their fans, however, their biggest game of the year will take place in the afternoon. Arizona's Nov. 24 home game against Arizona State will start at 1:30 p.m. and be shown on Fox Sports 1, the schools announced Monday.
The news is a welcome break for a UA team that will have played nine of its first 11 games at 7 p.m. or later, local time. Saturday's game against No. 8 Washington State will kick off at 8:30 p.m., Tucson time.
Depending on what happens Saturday, the UA-ASU rivalry game could come with major Pac-12 South ramifications. The UA can win the division if it "wins out" — beating Washington State and ASU — and if Colorado upsets Utah on Saturday. Arizona State controls its own destiny, but, like Arizona, has a tough remaining schedule. ASU will play at Oregon on Saturday night before wrapping its season in Tucson.