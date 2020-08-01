After visit to Tucson, JuCo OL Cade Parrish commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

Arizona landed its 20th commit for its 2021 football recruiting class on Saturday, when junior-college offensive tackle Cade Parrish pledged to the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound Parrish, who's entering his final season at Snow College in Utah, chose the UA over Hawaii, Weber State, San Jose State, Liberty and Western Illinois. Arizona offered Parrish a scholarship on July 2.
I have waited my entire life to play football and be apart of a Power 5 program, today that wish comes true! I could not be more excited to announce that I have committed to The Universityof Arizona!! I’d like to thank God, my family and every coach that has made this dream true! pic.twitter.com/A8CiU6iBVw— Cade Parrish (@theparrish74) August 1, 2020
According to Parrish's Twitter timeline, he recently visited Tucson, though he wasn't allowed to meet with Arizona's coaching staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parrish is the third offensive lineman in Arizona's '21 recruiting class, joining three-star center JT Hand and Illinois tackle Luke Eckhardt.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
