After visit to Tucson, JuCo OL Cade Parrish commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

The Arizona Wildcats landed a commitment from Snow College offensive tackle Cade Parrish for 2021. Parrish picked the UA over Hawaii and San Jose State, among others. 

 (Cade Parrish / Twitter)

Arizona landed its 20th commit for its 2021 football recruiting class on Saturday, when junior-college offensive tackle Cade Parrish pledged to the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound Parrish, who's entering his final season at Snow College in Utah, chose the UA over Hawaii, Weber State, San Jose State, Liberty and Western Illinois. Arizona offered Parrish a scholarship on July 2.

According to Parrish's Twitter timeline, he recently visited Tucson, though he wasn't allowed to meet with Arizona's coaching staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parrish is the third offensive lineman in Arizona's '21 recruiting class, joining three-star center JT Hand and Illinois tackle Luke Eckhardt.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

