The Arizona Wildcats’ homecoming game against Oregon State will be a true throwback.
The Cats and Beavers are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 – a rare afternoon game at Arizona Stadium. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.
It will be Arizona’s first afternoon kickoff at home this season, its second in a row and its third of 2019. This week’s game at Stanford begins at 12:30 p.m., also on Pac-12 Networks.
The Wildcats are planning to wear “Desert Swarm”-era throwback uniforms for the game while honoring former UA coach Dick Tomey, who passed away in May. The homecoming weekend festivities also will include officially naming Arizona’s practice fields in Tomey’s honor.
The start times and TV assignments for Arizona’s final three games have yet to be announced. The details of the Nov. 16 game at Oregon could be revealed as soon as next Monday. Arizona has a bye on Nov. 9.