Arizona Colorado Football

Khalil Tate rushed for 327 yards — the most by a quarterback in FBS history — the last time Arizona visited Colorado.

 David Zalubowski / The Associated Press

The Arizona Wildcats have a rare afternoon kickoff on their upcoming schedule.

The UA-Colorado game in Boulder on Oct. 5 will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tucson time (2:30 local time). The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The afternoon kickoff is the Wildcats’ first of the season. The Aug. 24 opener at Hawaii began a little after 4:30 p.m. in Honolulu, which is 7:30 in Tucson.

Arizona had three day games last season, equaling the combined total from the previous two campaigns.

The Colorado game marks UA quarterback Khalil Tate’s first appearance in Boulder since his record-setting, breakout performance in 2017.

This Saturday’s home game vs. UCLA will kick off a little after 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The start time and TV assignment for Arizona’s Oct. 12 home game against Washington could be announced as soon as next Monday.

