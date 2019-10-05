Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Arizona won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter (19), left, and Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) celebrate after hooking up on a bomb for a touchdown against Colorado in the fourth quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Friday, November 2, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
With no time left in the 4th quarter, Hawaii defensive back Kalen Hicks (3) and defensive lineman Manly Williams (49) tackle Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) just short of the end zone during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, front, reacts after throwing for a touchdown against Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Behind a career passing day from quarterback Khalil Tate, the Arizona Wildcats took down Colorado 35-30 to move into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 South. Tate completed 31 of 41 passes for a career-high 404 yards for four touchdowns in the road victory.
Here's a look at Tate's top five passing performances as a Wildcat.
Oct. 5, 2019: at Colorado
31 of 41 (75.6%) for 404 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 80.4 QBR
Result: Arizona won 35-30
Nov. 2, 2018: vs Colorado
17 of 22 (77.3%) for 350 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 97.2 QBR
Result: Arizona won 42-34
Aug. 24, 2019: at Hawaii
22 of 39 (56.4%) for 361 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 80.4 QBR
Result: Arizona lost 45-38
Sept. 15, 2018: vs Southern Utah
13 of 20 (65.0%) 349 yards, 5 TDs, 67.1 QBR
Result: Arizona won 62-31
Dec. 27, 2017: vs Purdue (Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, CA)
17 of 26 (65.4%) for 302 yards 5 TDs, 1 INT, 77.9 QBR