Behind a career passing day from quarterback Khalil Tate, the Arizona Wildcats took down Colorado 35-30 to move into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 South. Tate completed 31 of 41 passes for a career-high 404 yards for four touchdowns in the road victory. 

Here's a look at Tate's top five passing performances as a Wildcat. 

Oct. 5, 2019: at Colorado

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

31 of 41 (75.6%) for 404 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 80.4 QBR

Result: Arizona won 35-30

 Nov. 2, 2018: vs Colorado

Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter (19), left, and Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) celebrate after hooking up on a bomb for a touchdown against Colorado in the fourth quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Friday, November 2, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

17 of 22 (77.3%) for 350 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 97.2 QBR

Result: Arizona won 42-34

 

Aug. 24, 2019: at Hawaii

With no time left in the 4th quarter, Hawaii defensive back Kalen Hicks (3) and defensive lineman Manly Williams (49) tackle Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) just short of the end zone during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

22 of 39 (56.4%) for 361 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 80.4 QBR

Result: Arizona lost 45-38

 Sept. 15, 2018: vs Southern Utah

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) rolls out and throws a touchdown against Southern Utah in the third quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday September 15, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

13 of 20 (65.0%) 349 yards, 5 TDs, 67.1 QBR 

Result: Arizona won 62-31

Dec. 27, 2017: vs Purdue (Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, CA)

17 of 26 (65.4%) for 302 yards 5 TDs, 1 INT, 77.9 QBR

Result: Arizona lost 38-35

