Cats, Devils to go color-vs.-color

Saturday's Territorial Cup game between Arizona and Arizona State will be a bright one.

The teams will go color-vs.-color, with both teams wearing their traditional home uniforms.

Arizona State will wear with maroon jerseys and gold pants. Arizona will counter by wearing white helmets, navy jerseys and white pants — also their traditional home uniform. It's believed to be the first time in the modern era that both schools have worn their home, dark uniforms at the same time.

Both teams' helmets will have a throwback twist. The Devils will wear their yellow "Sparky" helmets , while Arizona will sport white helmets with navy facemasks and a red, white and blue stripe down the middle.

NCAA rules dictate that visiting teams must wear white jerseys, but that color-on-color games are possible provided the home team agrees to it in writing before the game and the teams' conference certifies that the color of the visiting team’s jersey — in Arizona's case, navy blue — is in contrast with that of the home team.