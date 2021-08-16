Anaheim star receiver Tetairoa McMillan commits to Oregon Ducks over Arizona, USC

The "Juice County" takeover within the Arizona Wildcats football program won't have the complete trio, after four-star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks Monday evening.

McMillan, one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class, included the Wildcats as a finalist and visited the UA in June with his Anaheim (California) Servite High School teammates — and Arizona commits — quarterback Noah Fifita and tight end Keyan Burnett. USC was also a finalist to land McMillan.

The Orange County — also known as Juice County — standouts notably took photos together holding oranges and drinking orange juice with members of Arizona's coaching staff.

“I loved it out there and had a great visit. For me, going out there with Noah and Keyan was really special because I could definitely feel the three of us possibly going there together," McMillan told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "The coaching staff and the environment is just unbelievable. Coach (Jedd) Fisch is such an incredible person and he really cares for the players as well as his coaching staff.”