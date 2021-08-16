 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anaheim star receiver Tetairoa McMillan commits to Oregon Ducks over Arizona, USC

Anaheim star receiver Tetairoa McMillan commits to Oregon Ducks over Arizona, USC

Four-star 2022 wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan committed to the Oregon Ducks on Monday. The Arizona Wildcats were a finalist to land the Anaheim Servite High School star. 

 (Twitter / Tetairoa McMillan)

The "Juice County" takeover within the Arizona Wildcats football program won't have the complete trio, after four-star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks Monday evening

McMillan, one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class, included the Wildcats as a finalist and visited the UA in June with his Anaheim (California) Servite High School teammates — and Arizona commits — quarterback Noah Fifita and tight end Keyan Burnett. USC was also a finalist to land McMillan. 

The Orange County — also known as Juice County — standouts notably took photos together holding oranges and drinking orange juice with members of Arizona's coaching staff. 

“I loved it out there and had a great visit. For me, going out there with Noah and Keyan was really special because I could definitely feel the three of us possibly going there together," McMillan told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "The coaching staff and the environment is just unbelievable. Coach (Jedd) Fisch is such an incredible person and he really cares for the players as well as his coaching staff.”

Arizona made a strong for push for the All-American McMillan, who is rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, but the Ducks outlasted the UA in the recruiting race. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound McMillan told Sports Illustrated in June that he's developed a close relationship with Oregon wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon. 

"He's definitely one of the best in the business and I feel like he can develop me into a receiver," McMillan said. "The first time we talked about football was on the official visit. I hadn’t gotten to experience his schemes and knowledge of the game. He’s a good person and just got to know me."

With McMillan now at Oregon, the Wildcats' lone wide receiver commit is former UCLA pledge AJ Jones. Arizona has two tight end commits in Burnett, the highest-rated player at the position to join the Wildcats since Rob Gronkowski in 2007, and Phoenix Brophy College Prep star Tyler Powell. 

Arizona has 14 commits for 2022. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News