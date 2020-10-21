Andy Buh, Arizona coaches strive to find pieces to complete Wildcats’ defensive puzzle

Watson is learning on the fly, along with the rest of his defensive teammates. They had only four spring practices to absorb Rhoads’ scheme before getting shut down and sent home. Zoom has proved to be an invaluable tool during the pandemic, but it has its limitations.

“We always say, you only learn 10% of what you hear, 30% of what you hear and you write, and then it goes up to 50-60% if we can put you in that situation,” outside linebackers coach Andy Buh said. “And then obviously the teacher learns the most; it goes up to 90% if they can teach it back to us.

“Those are the pieces that we were missing. When you go through a Zoom meeting, you don’t know how much they’re actually getting. We can probably guarantee about 30%. And so now we’re catching up.”

Arizona is about a week and a half into fall camp. The coaches are still installing the defense. Watson, among others, is still trying to figure things out.

“He’s got a ways to go,” Buh said. “He’s young. He’s got a lot of natural gifts. He does have some twitch off the edge. Those are some of the things that we like about him.