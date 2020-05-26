Announcement of kickoff times, TV assignments is delayed; bad sign for college football in 2020?

In what seems like a potentially ominous sign for the 2020 college football season, the powers-that-be announced Tuesday that they had agreed to extend the deadline for announcing the early-season TV schedule past the usual June 1 target date.

Normally around this time of year, conferences announce kickoff times and network assignments for non-conference games. With the ’20 season up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic, those reveals are being pushed back.

Here’s the joint statement issued by the networks and FBS conferences, including the Pac-12:

“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early-season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline. These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”

No clear path forward has been established for college football, although multiple contingencies have been discussed. They include an on-time start, a delayed start, a conference-only format and pushing the season to winter/spring of 2021.

The Arizona Wildcats are slated to open the season Aug. 29 at home against Hawaii. Their other non-conference games are at home against Portland State on Sept. 5 and at Texas Tech on Sept. 19. Arizona is scheduled to host Stanford on Sept. 12.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

