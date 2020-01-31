Another Arizona Wildcats safety, Troy Young, puts name in NCAA transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats have lost another safety to the NCAA transfer portal.

Veteran Troy Young has put himself on the transfer market. Young – who played multiple positions at the UA but likely would have projected to safety in new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads’ scheme – became the second safety to depart Arizona this week. Xavier Bell preceded Young in entering the portal.

Young came to Tucson from Mobile, Alabama. He appeared in 25 games as a freshman and sophomore, including two starts, playing safety and cornerback. He also spent some time working at linebacker.

Young appeared in only four games last season, allowing him to bank it as a redshirt year and giving him two more years of eligibility. Young accumulated 20 tackles, defended three passes and had one interception in 29 games as a Wildcat.

The losses of Young and Bell drop Arizona to five scholarship safeties. Only two are expected to play at a time under Rhoads – as opposed to three under his predecessor, Marcel Yates – but the Wildcats still need more depth and youth at the position.