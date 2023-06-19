Arizona's 2024 recruiting class received a significant in-state boost on Monday.

Hours after the Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from Salpointe Catholic star defensive end Keona Wilhite, Arizona pulled off a hat trick with three Phoenix-area stars: Glendale Apollo running back Adam Mohammed and offensive linemen Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado. The Apollo trio simultaneously pledged to the UA Monday afternoon.

Wilhite, the Tucson product, selected the hometown Wildcats over Oregon State, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Nebraska.

Wilhite, a 6-5, 236-pound senior, is rated by 247Sports.com as a three-star prospect and the 11th-best prospect in Arizona. As a junior, Wilhite recorded 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Lancers.

The Wildcats are also recruiting fellow Salpointe Catholic star Elijah Rushing, who's rated as a five-star prospect and one of the top edge rushers for the '24 recruiting cycle. Rushing's older brother, Cruz Rushing, is a reserve safety for the UA. Arizona is also recruiting Salpointe Catholic senior offensive lineman Luis Cordova for 2024. Earlier this month, Arizona offered 2026 Salpointe Catholic defensive tackle Noah Banhie.

In recent years, Arizona has struggled to land prospects from Salpointe Catholic, one of Arizona's top high school football programs, which is located less than three miles from Arizona Stadium. Notable Lancers to not sign with Arizona include Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), offensive lineman Bruno Fina (UCLA), offensive lineman Jonah Miller (Oregon), along with one-time Lancer and former Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean (Oklahoma State). Arizona also halted recruiting former UA commit Treyson Bourguet, who's now the starting quarterback at Western Michigan.

The 6-6, 260-pound Lado is rated by 247Sports.com as the 31st-best recruit in Arizona. The 6-3, 282-pound Watkins is a three-star prospect and committed to the Wildcats over Colorado State. The 6-foot, 180-pound Mohammed, who picked the UA over Cal, is rated by 247Sports.com as the 61st-best prospect in Arizona; Rivals.com lists Mohammed as a Top 20 in-state prospect.

In two seasons at Glendale Apollo, Mohammed has rushed for 2,905 yards and 54 touchdowns and has averaged 7.3 yards per carry.