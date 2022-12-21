Arizona 2023 recruiting class: Wildcats ink 26 to begin early signing period

Between the high school ranks and the transfer portal, the Arizona Wildcats inked 26 players to begin the early signing period on Wednesday.
The UA is expected to land more in the following days and weeks.
For now, here's a player-by-player look at Arizona's defensive-heavy recruiting class.
Taye Brown
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Chandler
Previous school: Hamilton High School
Tristan Davis
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-7
People are also reading…
Weight: 235 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon
Previous school: Lakeridge High School
Brayden Dorman
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-4
Weight: 206 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Colorado Springs
Previous school: Vista Ridge High School
Nicholas Fernandez
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: San Pedro, California
Previous school: San Pedro High School
Justin Flowe
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Upland, California
Previous school: Oregon
Tylen Gonzalez
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico
Previous school: Carlsbad High School
Jackson Holman
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California
Previous school: Mission Viejo High School
Gavin Hunter
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii
Previous school: Mililani High School
Brandon Johnson
Position: Running back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Palmdale, California
Previous school: Highland High School
Kamuela Kaaihue
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Honolulu
Previous school: President Theodore Roosevelt High School
Emmanuel Karnley
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Previous school: Las Lomas High School
Dominic Lolesio
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Previous school: Long Beach Poly
Keanu Mailoto
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 275 pounds
Ranking: Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Auburn, Washington
Previous school: Mt. San Antonio College (California)
Tyler Manoa
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Ranking: Four stars (247 Sports)
Hometown: Hayward, California
Previous school: UCLA
Canyon Moses
Position: Safety
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Midland, Texas
Previous school: Midland Legacy High School
Bill Norton
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 300 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Previous school: Georgia
Arian Parish
Position: Safety
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Katy, Texas
Previous school: Katy High School
Orin Patu
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Seattle
Previous school: Cal
Elijha Payne
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-7
Weight: 285 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Las Vegas
Previous school: Sierra Canyon High School (California)
Raymond Pulido
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 345 pounds
Ranking: Four stars
Hometown: Apple Valley, California
Previous school: Apple Valley High School
Malachi Riley
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2
Weight: 178 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Corona, California
Previous school: Centennial High School
Julian Savaiinaea
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 241 pounds
Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)
Hometown: Honolulu
Previous school: St. Louis High School
Genesis Smith
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 188 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Chandler
Previous school: Hamilton High School
Rhino Tapaatoutai
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Mission Hills, California
Previous school: Bishop Alemany High School
Dorian Thomas
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Kent, Washington
Previous school: Kentridge High School
Carlos Wilson
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown: Sacramento
Previous school: Inderkum High School
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports