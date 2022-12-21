 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Arizona 2023 recruiting class: Wildcats ink 26 to begin early signing period

An ecstatic Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch after running back Michael Wiley scored in the third quarter during Arizona State at Arizona football at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Between the high school ranks and the transfer portal, the Arizona Wildcats inked 26 players to begin the early signing period on Wednesday. 

The UA is expected to land more in the following days and weeks. 

For now, here's a player-by-player look at Arizona's defensive-heavy recruiting class. 

Taye Brown

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Chandler

Previous school: Hamilton High School

Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2023 edge rusher Tristan Davis. The 6-7, 235-pound Davis is from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. 

Tristan Davis

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-7

People are also reading…

Weight: 235 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Lake Oswego, Oregon

Previous school: Lakeridge High School

Colorado Springs quarterback Brayden Dorman is the top-rated player in Arizona's signing class.

Brayden Dorman

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-4

Weight: 206 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Colorado Springs

Previous school: Vista Ridge High School

Nicholas Fernandez

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: San Pedro, California

Previous school: San Pedro High School

Justin Flowe was among the nation's highest-rated prospects coming out of high school.

Justin Flowe

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Upland, California

Previous school: Oregon

Arizona landed New Mexico athlete Tylen Gonzalez. 

Tylen Gonzalez

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-6

Weight: 250 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico

Previous school: Carlsbad High School

Arizona Wildcats landed a commitment from Mission Viejo, California wide receiver Jackson Holman on July 2, 2022. 

Jackson Holman

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Previous school: Mission Viejo High School

Gavin Hunter, an athlete from Hawaii, committed to the Arizona Wildcats, along with three-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue. 

Gavin Hunter

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii

Previous school: Mililani High School

Brandon Johnson

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Palmdale, California

Previous school: Highland High School

Kamuela Kaaihue 

Position: Linebacker 

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Honolulu

Previous school: President Theodore Roosevelt High School

Emmanuel Karnley

Position: Cornerback 

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Walnut Creek, California

Previous school: Las Lomas High School

Dominic Lolesio

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Previous school: Long Beach Poly

Keanu Mailoto

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Ranking: Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Auburn, Washington

Previous school: Mt. San Antonio College (California)

UCLA offensive lineman Tyler Manoa (50) sits on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Alabama State in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tyler Manoa

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Ranking: Four stars (247 Sports)

Hometown: Hayward, California

Previous school: UCLA

Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2023 Texas cornerback Canyon Moses. 

Canyon Moses

Position: Safety

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Midland, Texas

Previous school: Midland Legacy High School

Bill Norton

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Previous school: Georgia

Arizona Wildcats land three-star Katy, Texas safety Arian Parish for 2023. Parish committed to the UA over USC, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas and Kansas State, among others.

Arian Parish

Position: Safety

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Previous school: Katy High School

California linebacker Orin Patu (48) forces Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura to fumble the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Orin Patu

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Seattle

Previous school: Cal

Left tackle Elijha Payne could play right away as a freshman in 2023.

Elijha Payne

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-7

Weight: 285 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Las Vegas

Previous school: Sierra Canyon High School (California)

Raymond Pulido

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 345 pounds

Ranking: Four stars

Hometown: Apple Valley, California

Previous school: Apple Valley High School

Three-star 2023 Corona, California wide receiver Malachi Riley committed to the Arizona Wildcats. 

Malachi Riley

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-2

Weight: 178 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Corona, California

Previous school: Centennial High School

Julian Savaiinaea

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 241 pounds

Ranking: Three stars (247 Sports); Two stars (Rivals)

Hometown: Honolulu

Previous school: St. Louis High School

Chandler Hamilton safety Genesis Smith is seen by some as the secret to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class.

Genesis Smith

Position: Safety

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Chandler

Previous school: Hamilton High School

Rhino Tapaatoutai

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Mission Hills, California

Previous school: Bishop Alemany High School

Dorian Thomas

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Kent, Washington

Previous school: Kentridge High School

Carlos Wilson

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown: Sacramento

Previous school: Inderkum High School

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News