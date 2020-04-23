Arizona AD Dave Heeke: ‘All options’ being explored regarding 2020 college football season

One day after UA president Robert C. Robbins expressed concern about the viability of college football this fall, Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke clarified his department’s stance on the season, which is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Heeke has been working with other athletic directors in the Pac-12, which is working with other conferences across the country, “to bring consistency to a restart of football,” Heeke said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

“We certainly continue to explore all options regarding football for next year,” Heeke said. “Everything’s on the table as far as how we would restart it.

“It’s important for us to restart football, and we want to do that in the appropriate manner. We want to follow the science and be able to assure a safe and good environment for our student-athletes, for our staff and coaches, as well as for fans. So those will dictate how and when we re-engage.

“We’re all working very hard to find solutions so we can play football. That’s our goal.”

Robbins told “The Buckmaster Show” Wednesday that he’s “really concerned about whether we’re going to be playing football in the fall. … My sense is, right now, I just don’t see that happening.”