Arizona AD Dave Heeke has become ‘strong advocate’ of spring football

Men with a plan

The decisions by the Pac-12 and Big Ten to postpone fall sports came down Tuesday. The leagues haven’t had sufficient time to formulate spring plans yet. Heeke said the Pac-12 is still in the “back of the napkin” phase.

“But we have a workgroup,” Heeke said. “We’ve had a football working group for several months now that has been planning forward and that continued to be engaged, and they’re working now on plans for the spring.

“I want to hear the feedback from our coaches who are engaged in that. We have athletic directors on that as well. We have medical staff on that. So all of that information needs to be talked about, brought to the front and then start to assemble models with justification of how they can work.”

Two Big Ten coaches already have promoted scheduling concepts that would enable two seasons to be squeezed into about 13 months. Ohio State coach Ryan Day — whose team arguably had more to lose than any other in the Big Ten or Pac-12 with the postponement of fall football — has suggested starting “spring” ball the first week of January. An eight- or nine-game season would wrap up by March.