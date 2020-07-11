Arizona AD Dave Heeke praises Pac-12 plan, thanks Wildcat fans for support

The University of Arizona “fully supports” the Pac-12’s move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports, Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Saturday morning.

The league on Friday announced the shift for fall sports such as football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The decision by the league’s CEO Group followed a similar one by the Big Ten the previous day.

Both conferences said doing so will give them more control and flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also will enable streamlined testing and safety protocols.

As a result, Arizona has dropped home games against Hawaii (Aug. 29) and Portland State (Sept. 5) and a road game against Texas Tech (Sept. 19). The Pac-12 said it will release a new schedule by the end of July. The Wildcats were supposed to start training camp on July 31, but those plans are now in flux.

Here is Heeke’s statement in full: